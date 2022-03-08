Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,766 Shares of Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,766 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.75% of Territorial Bancorp worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TBNK. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Territorial Bancorp by 15.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $460,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $492,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 10.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $2,002,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.04% of the company’s stock.

TBNK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Territorial Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Territorial Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBNK opened at $24.82 on Tuesday. Territorial Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.14 and a 1-year high of $30.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.07. The company has a market capitalization of $231.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.48.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 26.10%. On average, analysts expect that Territorial Bancorp Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 48.17%.

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

