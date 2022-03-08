Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 69,676 Shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 658,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,676 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of CTI BioPharma worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in CTI BioPharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 365.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 20,503 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma during the third quarter worth $215,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 105.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 26,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 90.0% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 36,474 shares during the last quarter. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CTIC shares. Brookline Capital Acquisition boosted their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Brookline Capital Management upped their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.21.

Shares of CTI BioPharma stock opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $414.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.83. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $4.56.

CTI BioPharma Profile (Get Rating)

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.