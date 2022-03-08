Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) by 228.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 44,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $374,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 368,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,565,000 after purchasing an additional 36,242 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 51,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

IHG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($76.00) target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,338.50.

NYSE:IHG opened at $58.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.18. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 52-week low of $58.74 and a 52-week high of $73.79.

InterContinental Hotels Group Profile (Get Rating)

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.