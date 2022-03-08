Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,174 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.73% of PFSweb worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in PFSweb during the third quarter valued at about $1,713,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in PFSweb during the second quarter valued at about $732,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PFSweb during the third quarter valued at about $790,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in PFSweb during the third quarter valued at about $530,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in PFSweb during the third quarter valued at about $348,000. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFSW stock opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.72 and its 200 day moving average is $12.53. The stock has a market cap of $248.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 1.75. PFSweb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $14.47.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFSW. TheStreet downgraded shares of PFSweb from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of PFSweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

PFSweb, Inc engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. It operates through the LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations segments. The LiveArea Professional Services segment supports, develops, and improves the digital shopping experience, including eCommerce strategy and consulting, omni-channel experience design, digital marketing, data strategy, and technology services.

