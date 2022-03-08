Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,006 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Landsea Homes worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSEA. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Landsea Homes in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Landsea Homes by 73.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Landsea Homes by 159.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Landsea Homes in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Landsea Homes in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

Landsea Homes stock opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.03. Landsea Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $10.01.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LSEA shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Landsea Homes from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landsea Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

About Landsea Homes (Get Rating)

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.