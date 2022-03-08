Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.85 Million Stake in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,576 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Silverback Therapeutics worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 155.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 97,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $42.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silverback Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

Silverback Therapeutics stock opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $132.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.93. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $63.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.78.

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

