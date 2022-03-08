Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.98 Million Stake in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 301,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,707 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.15% of Neuronetics worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 176,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 60,256 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 223.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 230.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,571,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after acquiring an additional 45,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

STIM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

Shares of STIM stock opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $74.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.55. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $17.92.

In other news, VP William Andrew Macan sold 11,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $40,698.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 17,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $62,224.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,919 shares of company stock valued at $135,382 in the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neuronetics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.