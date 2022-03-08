Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,028 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Canopy Growth by 5.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,111,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,058,000 after purchasing an additional 109,986 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Canopy Growth by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,939,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,873,000 after purchasing an additional 26,664 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Canopy Growth by 144.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,219,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,899,000 after purchasing an additional 720,238 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Canopy Growth by 0.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 840,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Canopy Growth by 78.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,023,000 after purchasing an additional 291,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CGC shares. Cowen downgraded Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.69 to $21.60 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$9.60 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Canopy Growth from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canopy Growth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CGC opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.46. Canopy Growth Co. has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $36.11.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $111.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.60 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 15.71% and a negative net margin of 71.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Canopy Growth Profile (Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.