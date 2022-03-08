Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,787 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.33% of Lightning eMotors worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lightning eMotors by 828.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 15,702 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZEV opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.69, a current ratio of 16.73 and a quick ratio of 15.90. Lightning eMotors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $13.21.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZEV. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lightning eMotors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Lightning eMotors Company Profile

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

