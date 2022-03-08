Geode Capital Management LLC Invests $1.93 Million in Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 211,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Reservoir Media at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RSVR. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in Reservoir Media during the third quarter worth about $1,039,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Reservoir Media in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,676,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Reservoir Media in the third quarter worth approximately $580,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Reservoir Media during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Reservoir Media in the third quarter valued at $121,000. 39.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Richmond Hill Capital Partners bought 7,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $56,503.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Golnar Khosrowshahi bought 10,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.41 per share, with a total value of $79,353.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 263,542 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,486.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Reservoir Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Reservoir Media stock opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Reservoir Media Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.02.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reservoir Media Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

