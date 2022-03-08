Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:RPID)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 97,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Rapid Micro Biosystems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,120,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,466,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the third quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the third quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RPID. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Rapid Micro Biosystems from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rapid Micro Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rapid Micro Biosystems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

RPID stock opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $27.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average is $13.84.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts expect that Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is based in LOWELL, Mass.

