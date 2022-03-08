Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 376,176 Shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 675,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376,176 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.55% of NextDecade worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NextDecade during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NextDecade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextDecade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of NextDecade by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NextDecade by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 12,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextDecade from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NEXT stock opened at $3.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.84 million, a PE ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 0.16. NextDecade Co. has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $6.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average of $3.01.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

