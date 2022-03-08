Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 64,494 Shares of CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 204,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64,494 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.87% of CIM Commercial Trust worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 465,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 18,316 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 5.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 373,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 19,146 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 38.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 31,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 35.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 21,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

CMCT opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $172.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.53. CIM Commercial Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $13.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. CIM Commercial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -19.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CIM Commercial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CIM Commercial Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

