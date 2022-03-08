Geode Capital Management LLC Takes $1.97 Million Position in Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 146,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Blend Labs as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,257,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,182,000. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,888,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,035,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,964,000. 54.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

Shares of NYSE BLND opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.40 and a quick ratio of 10.40. Blend Labs Inc has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $21.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.15.

In related news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $34,917.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 8,510 shares of company stock valued at $71,460 over the last 90 days.

Several brokerages have commented on BLND. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Blend Labs from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Blend Labs from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Blend Labs from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Blend Labs in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.75 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.42.

Blend Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.