Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,925 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Grifols were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Grifols in the third quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Grifols by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Grifols by 8,984.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Grifols during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Grifols by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Grifols alerts:

GRFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Grifols from €21.60 ($23.48) to €21.40 ($23.26) in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Grifols from €15.00 ($16.30) to €11.00 ($11.96) in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

NASDAQ GRFS opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. Grifols, S.A. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $19.07. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.59.

About Grifols (Get Rating)

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.