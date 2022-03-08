Geodrill (TSE:GEO) PT Raised to C$4.25

Geodrill (TSE:GEO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 51.79% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Geodrill stock traded up C$0.10 on Tuesday, hitting C$2.80. 51,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,923. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06. Geodrill has a 12-month low of C$1.75 and a 12-month high of C$2.99. The company has a market cap of C$126.88 million and a PE ratio of 7.37.

Geodrill Company Profile

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

