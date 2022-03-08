Geodrill (TSE:GEO) PT Raised to C$4.25

Geodrill (TSE:GEO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 51.79% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of Geodrill stock traded up C$0.10 on Tuesday, hitting C$2.80. 51,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,923. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06. Geodrill has a 12-month low of C$1.75 and a 12-month high of C$2.99. The company has a market cap of C$126.88 million and a PE ratio of 7.37.
Geodrill Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
Receive News & Ratings for Geodrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geodrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.