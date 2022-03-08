Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Trading 7.7% Higher

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.88 and last traded at $3.79. 184,781 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,500,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Gevo in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 10.70 and a current ratio of 10.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day moving average is $5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.60 million, a PE ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 3.22.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Gevo had a negative net margin of 8,326.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gevo during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Gevo during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gevo during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gevo during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Gevo during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 34.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gevo Company Profile (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo, Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses on the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

