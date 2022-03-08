GeyserCoin (GSR) Price Tops $0.0019

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded up 144.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. In the last week, GeyserCoin has traded down 26.8% against the dollar. One GeyserCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GeyserCoin has a total market capitalization of $3,212.99 and approximately $3.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,651.87 or 1.79499998 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 42.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012999 BTC.

About GeyserCoin

GeyserCoin (GSR) is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,680,163 coins. GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeyserCoin’s official website is geysercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum. “

