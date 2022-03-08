Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.69

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.69 and traded as high as $20.00. Gibson Energy shares last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 220 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gibson Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.38.

The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.48.

Gibson Energy, Inc is an oil infrastructure company, which engages in the movement, storage, blending, processing, marketing, and distribution of crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, water, oilfield waste, and refined products. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure and Marketing.

