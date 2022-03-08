Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $37.01

Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.01 and last traded at $38.11, with a volume of 3830 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.85.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gitlab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Gitlab from $144.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gitlab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.29.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $66.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.87 million. Analysts anticipate that Gitlab Inc will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 634,550 shares of Gitlab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.19 per share, with a total value of $49,615,464.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, bought 282,279 shares of Gitlab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.20 per share, with a total value of $22,074,217.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 965,645 shares of company stock valued at $75,333,309 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLB. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gitlab during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Gitlab during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gitlab during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. 7.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

