Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.79

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.79 and last traded at $12.83, with a volume of 353878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.55.

GLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet cut Glatfelter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $572.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.19 and a beta of 1.48.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Glatfelter had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $334.46 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Glatfelter’s payout ratio is currently 350.02%.

In other Glatfelter news, Director Bruce Brown acquired 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dante C. Parrini acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $134,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,197,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,792,000 after buying an additional 206,503 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Glatfelter by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,278,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,388,000 after acquiring an additional 112,396 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 2,355,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,218,000 after purchasing an additional 663,410 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Glatfelter by 313.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,256,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Glatfelter by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,939,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,354,000 after acquiring an additional 11,482 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glatfelter Company Profile

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

