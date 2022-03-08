Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Acquired by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 554,555 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,124 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Glaukos worth $24,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 100.0% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Glaukos in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Glaukos by 8.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Glaukos in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Glaukos by 7.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on GKOS shares. William Blair upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

Shares of NYSE:GKOS traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.17. The company had a trading volume of 13,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.23 and a beta of 1.47. Glaukos Co. has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $98.29.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $73.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.27 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

