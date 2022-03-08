Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) by 97.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,393,591 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.06% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GBT. Casdin Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,925,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,049,000 after acquiring an additional 615,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 24.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,300,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,575,000 after purchasing an additional 449,419 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 54.8% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,160,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,580,000 after purchasing an additional 410,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 213.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,260,000 after buying an additional 374,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 334,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,511,000 after buying an additional 137,711 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GBT opened at $27.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.70. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $46.96.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.23). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.42% and a negative net margin of 155.63%. The business had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GBT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.07.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

