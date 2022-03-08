Global Invacom Group (LON:GINV) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.56

Global Invacom Group Limited (LON:GINV – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.56 ($0.09) and traded as high as GBX 7.80 ($0.10). Global Invacom Group shares last traded at GBX 7.80 ($0.10), with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.88, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of £17.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00.

About Global Invacom Group (LON:GINV)

Global Invacom Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, development, design, and supply of integrated satellite communications equipment in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Satellite Communications and Contract Manufacturing segments.

