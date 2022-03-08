Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. lowered its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,467,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 225,194 shares during the quarter. Global Payments comprises approximately 3.1% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Coho Partners Ltd. owned 0.51% of Global Payments worth $198,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 12.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 24.2% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 60.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total transaction of $74,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,506 shares of company stock worth $345,670 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GPN stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.59. The company had a trading volume of 18,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,170. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.75 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.53.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, December 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.60.

About Global Payments (Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

