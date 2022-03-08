GMP Capital Inc. (GMP.TO) (TSE:GMP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

GMP Capital Inc. (GMP.TO) (TSE:GMP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.63. GMP Capital Inc. (GMP.TO) shares last traded at C$1.62, with a volume of 676,112 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$284.97 million and a PE ratio of -5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74.

Get GMP Capital Inc. (GMP.TO) alerts:

About GMP Capital Inc. (GMP.TO) (TSE:GMP)

GMP Capital Inc, an independent financial services company, provides various financial products and services to corporate clients, institutional investors, and high-net-worth individuals in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operations Clearing and Wealth Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GMP Capital Inc. (GMP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMP Capital Inc. (GMP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.