GMP Capital Inc. (GMP.TO) (TSE:GMP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

GMP Capital Inc. (GMP.TO) (TSE:GMP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.63. GMP Capital Inc. (GMP.TO) shares last traded at C$1.62, with a volume of 676,112 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market cap of C$284.97 million and a PE ratio of -5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74.
About GMP Capital Inc. (GMP.TO) (TSE:GMP)
