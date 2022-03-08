GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Trading Down 1.4%

GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.32 and last traded at C$3.43. 1,998,098 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 144% from the average session volume of 817,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.48.

Several brokerages recently commented on GGD. Pi Financial raised their price objective on GoGold Resources from C$4.75 to C$5.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “na” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective (up previously from C$4.10) on shares of GoGold Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on GoGold Resources from C$4.30 to C$4.10 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.50 price target on shares of GoGold Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$954.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 343.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 7.66 and a quick ratio of 6.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.09.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

