Gold Poker (GPKR) Achieves Market Cap of $2,018.36

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded down 76.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. One Gold Poker coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded down 55.6% against the US dollar. Gold Poker has a market capitalization of $2,018.36 and $7.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gold Poker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00043114 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,514.37 or 0.06553675 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,365.61 or 0.99999309 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00043221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00046560 BTC.

About Gold Poker

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Gold Poker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gold Poker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gold Poker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.