Goldcoin (GLC) Price Down 13.3% Over Last 7 Days

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Goldcoin has a market cap of $6.14 million and $7,537.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goldcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000362 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Goldcoin has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.87 or 0.00260269 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00014612 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001306 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000464 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001797 BTC.

About Goldcoin

GLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,902,990 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org . Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Goldcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars.

