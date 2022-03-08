Golden Agri-Resources (OTCMKTS:GARPY) Shares Down 5.6%

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.43 and last traded at $22.46. Approximately 1,526 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 187% from the average daily volume of 531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.79.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.83.
About Golden Agri-Resources (OTCMKTS:GARPY)
