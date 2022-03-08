GOME Retail (OTCMKTS:GMELY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.64

GOME Retail Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GMELY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.64 and last traded at $9.64, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.95.

GOME Retail Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GMELY)

GOME Retail Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of electrical appliances, consumer electronic products, and general merchandise in the People's Republic of China. The company also sells its products online through self-operated and platform models. In addition, it is involved in the provision of logistics and procurement, storage and delivery, IT development, and business management services; retailing of mobile phones and accessories; and property holding activities.

