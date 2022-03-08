Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Acquired by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,793 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 1.07% of Goosehead Insurance worth $51,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GSHD. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,111,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,945,000 after buying an additional 415,991 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 8.5% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 158,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,213,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on GSHD shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $135.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.71.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock traded up $2.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.57. 6,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,330. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.68, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.70. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a twelve month low of $63.36 and a twelve month high of $181.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.26.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.10 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 9,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $1,212,274.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 5,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.87, for a total value of $724,093.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,138 shares of company stock valued at $6,350,863. Corporate insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

