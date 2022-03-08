Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.28 and last traded at $9.31. Approximately 2,630 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 560,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

GOSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gossamer Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 8.32 and a quick ratio of 8.32. The firm has a market cap of $743.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.99.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.74). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOSS. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $26,576,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 922,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,489,000 after purchasing an additional 76,700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 608,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 42,330 shares during the last quarter. 71.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.