GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) Stock Price Up 1.6%

GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF – Get Rating) shares rose 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.58 and last traded at $3.58. Approximately 169 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 38,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of GPT Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.64.

The GPT Group is one of Australia's largest diversified property groups and a top 50 ASX listed company by market capitalisation. GPT owns and manages a $25.3 billion portfolio of retail, office and logistics property assets across Australia. The Group has a substantial investor base with more than 32,000 shareholders.

