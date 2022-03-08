Grandview Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 104,150 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 104,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,676,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 4.7% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,366.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 469,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,528,000 after acquiring an additional 437,536 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7,710.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 365,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,827,000 after acquiring an additional 360,838 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 573.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 420,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,519,000 after acquiring an additional 357,662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,118,000 after acquiring an additional 327,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,686,000 after acquiring an additional 300,112 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.82. 2,446,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,623,701. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.15. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.10 and a twelve month high of $115.66.

