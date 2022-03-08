Grandview Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up approximately 1.5% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,534,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,411,309,000 after purchasing an additional 354,130 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,701,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409,135 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,683,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,397,000 after purchasing an additional 91,816 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,614,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $987,886,000 after purchasing an additional 323,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,468,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $963,297,000 after purchasing an additional 131,539 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,255 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $7.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,030,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,128. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $61.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.47 and a fifty-two week high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Erste Group lowered shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.88.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

