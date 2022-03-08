Grandview Asset Management LLC Buys 590 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,012 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Tesla by 66.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 14.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,627,000 after acquiring an additional 17,698 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners raised its holdings in Tesla by 81.4% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 5,621 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Tesla by 64.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 288 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $940.09.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $19.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $824.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,747,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,705,160. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $546.98 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $827.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.24, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $941.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $929.65.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total transaction of $3,755,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $867.80, for a total transaction of $21,695,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,514,580 shares of company stock worth $1,461,538,672. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

