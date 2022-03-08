Grandview Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 52,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,871,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 2,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 197.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $183.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,566,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,917,073. The company has a market capitalization of $125.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.75 and a 200 day moving average of $210.68. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.42 and a 12 month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.49%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HON. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.57.

Honeywell International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.