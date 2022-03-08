Grandview Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,760,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,663 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,486,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,650,568,000 after buying an additional 350,521 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,817,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,659,440,000 after acquiring an additional 165,235 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,607,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $571,994,000 after acquiring an additional 56,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,600,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $552,057,000 after acquiring an additional 387,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.24. 4,566,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,917,073. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.42 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $125.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.68.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.49%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HON shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.57.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

