Grandview Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 37,349 Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 37,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,268,000. Marvell Technology accounts for 1.3% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $3,605,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,150,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,680,000 after purchasing an additional 77,498 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 11.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,937,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,988,000 after purchasing an additional 198,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth $2,261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock traded up $3.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,888,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,644,307. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.81. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $40.79 and a one year high of $93.85. The stock has a market cap of $54.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -44.44%.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.81, for a total value of $1,272,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 9,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total transaction of $646,032.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 173,777 shares of company stock worth $13,869,119. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

