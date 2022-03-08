Grandview Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Grandview Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 766 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 8,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on LH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.34.

LH stock traded down $6.93 on Tuesday, reaching $259.82. 974,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,910. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $231.64 and a one year high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.82.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter M. Neupert bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $263.66 per share, for a total transaction of $922,810.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,072 shares of company stock worth $308,191. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.