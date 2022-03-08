Grandview Asset Management LLC Invests $2.09 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,810,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 28,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,207,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,926,000 after acquiring an additional 119,243 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,295,000. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period.

VB traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.42. 1,218,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,969. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $211.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.18. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.57 and a 52 week high of $241.06.

