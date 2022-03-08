Grandview Asset Management LLC Invests $2.34 Million in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 112,657 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,000. Ford Motor comprises approximately 0.9% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 391,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,544,000 after buying an additional 37,560 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $1,517,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 393.0% in the third quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 138,597 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 110,485 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its position in Ford Motor by 109.0% in the third quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 86,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 45,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 155,568 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 40,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandra Ford English purchased 38,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.03. 100,902,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,757,195. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $64.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on F. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.24.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

