Grandview Asset Management LLC Invests $2.34 Million in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 112,657 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,000. Ford Motor makes up about 0.9% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134,325 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 69,742 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 396,635 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,238,000 after buying an additional 16,627 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 43,147 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 487,932 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $10,134,000 after buying an additional 19,574 shares during the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In related news, Director Alexandra Ford English bought 38,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.03. 100,902,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,757,195. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.13. Ford Motor has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.03%.

Several research firms have commented on F. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.24.

About Ford Motor (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.