Grandview Asset Management LLC Invests $2.78 Million in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,778,000. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 1.1% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Sabal Trust CO lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 67,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of VUG traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, hitting $256.61. 1,456,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,606. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $288.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.05. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $247.82 and a 1 year high of $328.52.
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
