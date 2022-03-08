Grandview Asset Management LLC Purchases 590 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,012 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $31,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 266.7% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $19.82 on Tuesday, hitting $824.40. 26,747,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,705,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $546.98 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $941.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $929.65.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total value of $3,755,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total value of $1,276,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,514,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,461,538,672 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays set a $325.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $980.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,313.00 price target (up previously from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $940.09.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

