Grandview Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,960 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.33.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $7.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $253.47. 6,229,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,539,536. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $270.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.91. The company has a market cap of $161.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

