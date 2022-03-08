Grandview Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,810,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 28,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,207,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,926,000 after acquiring an additional 119,243 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,295,000. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period.

VB stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $199.42. 1,218,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,969. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.18. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.57 and a 12 month high of $241.06.

