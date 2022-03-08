Grandview Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.0% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

JNJ traded down $3.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.72. 11,098,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,269,230. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.28. The firm has a market cap of $443.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

