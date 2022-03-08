Grandview Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,960 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,057,298,000 after buying an additional 529,029 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,242,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,002,312,000 after buying an additional 141,498 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,541,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,282,234,000 after buying an additional 24,586 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 48.5% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,071,262,000 after buying an additional 1,784,379 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,132,511,000 after buying an additional 32,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

UNP traded down $7.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $253.47. 6,229,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,539,536. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $270.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.91. The company has a market capitalization of $161.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.33.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

